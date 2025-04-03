Brave Mother-Daughter Duo Foils Armed Robbery in Delhi
In northwest Delhi's Maurya Enclave, an elderly mother and her daughter successfully prevented a robbery by two armed men impersonating courier agents. The mother was attacked at the door, but her daughter intervened, repelling the intruders and forcing them to flee. A police investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
An attempted robbery at a northwest Delhi home was thwarted on Monday when an elderly woman and her daughter bravely confronted two armed men posing as courier delivery agents. The police revealed that the incident occurred in Maurya Enclave, targeting the residence of 75-year-old businessman Hemant Kumar.
The perpetrators, attempting to forcibly enter by posing as delivery personnel, were met with resistance from Kumar's wife, Kamlesh Arora, and their daughter, Payal. As one of the men aggressively grabbed Kamlesh, threatening her safety, her daughter's quick response halted the intruders' plan.
Demonstrating commendable courage, Payal pushed the armed men away and secured the home, forcing the would-be robbers to retreat. While the family is safe, authorities have registered a case and are actively pursuing the suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elderly Woman Loses ₹20 Crore in Mumbai 'Digital Arrest' Scam
Bravery on the Tracks: Woman Escapes Assault by Jumping from Train
Bravery on Tracks: Woman Escapes Assault by Jumping from Train
Bravery on the Rails: Woman Jumps to Escape Assault
Elderly Woman's Harrowing Ordeal Sparks Police Probe Transfer in Chennai