Historic Representation for Pasmandas in Bihar Waqf Board

The Pasmandas, comprising 73% of Bihar's Muslim population, will receive representation in the Waqf Board pursuant to a new law. The discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, addressed concerns about mosques and burial grounds. The bill aims to benefit poor Muslims and resolve land disputes.

In a landmark move, the Pasmandas, forming 73% of Bihar's Muslim populace, are set to gain representation in the Waqf Board for the first time, following the enactment of a new law, according to JD(U) member Sanjay Kumar Jha.

During the Rajya Sabha discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Jha dispelled misconceptions about potential threats to mosques, Eidgahs, and burial grounds within the Muslim community. He emphasized that the debate clarified misunderstandings and highlighted the bill's role in genuinely aiding impoverished Muslims by addressing land-related disputes.

Jha criticized past governments, specifically the Congress and RJD, for their failure to deliver justice for the Bhagalpur riot victims during their tenure. He noted the positive steps taken by the NDA government to rectify these injustices, including setting up a commission to convict rioters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

