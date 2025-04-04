Myanmar Earthquake: Rising Death Toll Amid Humanitarian Crisis
The death toll from Myanmar's earthquake has reached 3,145, with rescue efforts ongoing. Over 17 million people affected, with significant infrastructure damage. The UN calls for international aid, while Myanmar's military announces a temporary ceasefire amid ongoing civil unrest. Medical facilities are overwhelmed, and international rescue efforts are underway.
The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar continues to climb, now standing at 3,145, according to military-led government reports. As search and rescue teams discover more bodies, humanitarian groups are frantically working to provide survivors with crucial medical care and shelter. The international community is urged to provide immediate assistance.
Information Minister Maung Maung Ohn revealed in Naypyitaw that the earthquake left 4,589 injured and 221 missing. Reports of damage are extensive across the country, with telecommunications down, complicating efforts to gather complete data. The UN has estimated over 17 million people have been impacted nationwide.
Amid this catastrophe, Myanmar's military declared a temporary ceasefire to allow aid delivery, although reports indicate ongoing conflicts in certain areas. With infrastructure collapsed and medical facilities overwhelmed, the situation remains dire. International agencies are calling for increased funding and support to address the needs of millions affected by the disaster.
