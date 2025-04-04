Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrikes in Syria and the Geopolitical Repercussions

In a significant development, Israel ramped up its airstrikes on Syria, signaling a strongly-worded warning to the new Islamist leaders in Damascus while accusing Turkey of attempting to establish Syria as a Turkish protectorate.

The tense geopolitical situation escalated as Turkey demanded Israel withdraw from Syria, blaming Tel Aviv for regional instability. Israeli airstrikes, aimed at sites near Damascus and air bases, highlighted Israel's concerns about the Islamist factions that have risen since the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

The Israeli strikes were some of the most intense since Assad was toppled, targeting military infrastructure and leading to civilian and military casualties on the Syrian side. Israeli forces continue to act within buffer zones, with the country maintaining a stance against perceived threats to its security.

(With inputs from agencies.)