Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrikes in Syria and the Geopolitical Repercussions
Israel increased airstrikes in Syria targeting Islamist rulers in Damascus and accused Turkey of trying to control Syria. Israel demands Turkey withdraws, blaming Israel for regional instability. Israel also targeted military sites. Tensions rose over Turkish influence. No Israeli casualties reported but Syrians were killed.
In a significant development, Israel ramped up its airstrikes on Syria, signaling a strongly-worded warning to the new Islamist leaders in Damascus while accusing Turkey of attempting to establish Syria as a Turkish protectorate.
The tense geopolitical situation escalated as Turkey demanded Israel withdraw from Syria, blaming Tel Aviv for regional instability. Israeli airstrikes, aimed at sites near Damascus and air bases, highlighted Israel's concerns about the Islamist factions that have risen since the fall of Bashar al-Assad.
The Israeli strikes were some of the most intense since Assad was toppled, targeting military infrastructure and leading to civilian and military casualties on the Syrian side. Israeli forces continue to act within buffer zones, with the country maintaining a stance against perceived threats to its security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
