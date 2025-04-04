Left Menu

Chaos Erupts in Fed Governor's Virtual Speech

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook's speech at the University of Pittsburgh was abruptly interrupted by a 'Zoom bombing' attack, resulting in racist remarks, Nazi symbols, and pornographic images appearing on the screen. Subsequently, online access to the event was cut off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 01:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An online speech by Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook at the University of Pittsburgh was disrupted by hackers. The attackers posted racist remarks, Nazi symbols, and pornographic images on the stream, forcing the university to cut off online access to the event.

Despite the interruption, Cook, the first Black woman serving on the Fed's Board of Governors, continued her speech in person. However, the Q&A session with the audience was at best shortened, according to a Fed spokesperson.

This incident marks the second time a 'Zoom bombing' attack has targeted a Fed governor. In March 2023, a virtual event with Governor Christopher Waller was also disrupted by a similar attack involving pornographic imagery, leading to its cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

