U.S. Judge Questions Trump's Compliance in Deportation Ban
A U.S. judge is investigating whether the Trump administration violated a deportation ban on alleged Venezuelan gang members, citing potential bad faith and prompting legal debates. The administration defends its actions, while critics argue misuse of an 18th-century law and breach of judicial orders.
A U.S. District Judge, James Boasberg, has raised concerns over the Trump administration potentially violating a court order halting the deportation of supposed Venezuelan gang members. The case involves the contentious use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to expedite removals.
The judge questioned the government's compliance, suggesting possible "bad faith" actions by allowing deportations on March 15 despite an impending hearing. This has sparked worries among Democrats and legal experts about the administration's adherence to unfavorable rulings.
The Justice Department argues the deportations were lawful, as flights had already left U.S. airspace before the order. The Trump administration is challenging the ruling in higher courts, while immigration advocates decry the targeting of innocent Venezuelans.
