Left Menu

U.S. Judge Questions Trump's Compliance in Deportation Ban

A U.S. judge is investigating whether the Trump administration violated a deportation ban on alleged Venezuelan gang members, citing potential bad faith and prompting legal debates. The administration defends its actions, while critics argue misuse of an 18th-century law and breach of judicial orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 01:38 IST
U.S. Judge Questions Trump's Compliance in Deportation Ban

A U.S. District Judge, James Boasberg, has raised concerns over the Trump administration potentially violating a court order halting the deportation of supposed Venezuelan gang members. The case involves the contentious use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to expedite removals.

The judge questioned the government's compliance, suggesting possible "bad faith" actions by allowing deportations on March 15 despite an impending hearing. This has sparked worries among Democrats and legal experts about the administration's adherence to unfavorable rulings.

The Justice Department argues the deportations were lawful, as flights had already left U.S. airspace before the order. The Trump administration is challenging the ruling in higher courts, while immigration advocates decry the targeting of innocent Venezuelans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025