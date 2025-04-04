Left Menu

South Korea Prepares for Unrest Amid Constitutional Court Decision

South Korea is preparing for potential unrest as the Constitutional Court decides on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. Measures include heightened security, street closures, school shutdowns, and police readiness for protests. The decision comes amid a significant political crisis, recalling past violent reactions to similar rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 02:37 IST
South Korea is on high alert as it anticipates a potentially volatile public reaction to a crucial Constitutional Court ruling on whether impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol will be removed or reinstated. With the nation navigating its most severe political crisis in decades, security provisions have been intensified.

Key safety measures in and around the Constitutional Court in Seoul include a significant stretch of road closure, heavy police presence with buses forming physical barriers, and a no-fly zone. Police protection for justices has been heightened, reflective of the challenges faced during the turbulent political climate.

Authorities are preparing for large-scale rallies, recalling the violent aftermath of a similar verdict in 2017. With comprehensive police deployments, school closures, and disruptions to public services, South Korea braces for potential upheaval.

