Congress Urges Modi's Intervention in Manipur Crisis

The Congress has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur immediately and address the mounting crisis of law and order in the northeastern state. They initiated a statutory discussion regarding the imposition of President's Rule, criticizing the government's failure to manage the situation despite holding a majority in the area.

Opposition leader Kharge accused the BJP's 'double-engine' administration of promising stability but delivering 'bloodshed, division, and economic collapse.' He urged Modi to engage with the affected population and restore peace and order, stressing the need for urgent intervention.

Kharge highlighted the tragic consequences of the last two years, with over 260 deaths, widespread displacement, and thousands of destroyed religious sites. He called for a comprehensive investigation and the presentation of a white paper in Parliament regarding the violence. As entire communities suffer, he demands the government take decisive action instead of remaining passive.

