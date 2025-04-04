Left Menu

Congress Urges Modi's Intervention in Manipur Crisis

The Congress party has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur to address and resolve the ongoing crisis. They criticized the BJP government for failing to control the violence and demanded an inquiry into the incidents. Over 260 lives have been lost, with many displaced due to the ongoing unrest.

Updated: 04-04-2025 03:26 IST
The Congress has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur immediately and address the mounting crisis of law and order in the northeastern state. They initiated a statutory discussion regarding the imposition of President's Rule, criticizing the government's failure to manage the situation despite holding a majority in the area.

Opposition leader Kharge accused the BJP's 'double-engine' administration of promising stability but delivering 'bloodshed, division, and economic collapse.' He urged Modi to engage with the affected population and restore peace and order, stressing the need for urgent intervention.

Kharge highlighted the tragic consequences of the last two years, with over 260 deaths, widespread displacement, and thousands of destroyed religious sites. He called for a comprehensive investigation and the presentation of a white paper in Parliament regarding the violence. As entire communities suffer, he demands the government take decisive action instead of remaining passive.

