Volvo Expands Investment in Mexican Truck Factory to $1 Billion

Sweden's AB Volvo is ramping up investment in its ongoing truck factory construction project in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The revised investment now totals $1 billion, as confirmed by Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Thursday.

Originally, Volvo had set the construction cost at $700 million when the site was chosen in August on the outskirts of Monterrey, an industrial hub in northern Mexico.

Ebrard broke the news on a post via X, sharing that the decision had come directly from Volvo's Sweden headquarters. Production is slated to commence in 2026, though Volvo has yet to respond to requests for further comment outside typical business hours.

