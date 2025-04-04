Left Menu

Victory for Bharat: Waqf Bill Passed

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed in Parliament with considerable support, marking a constitutional victory for Bharat. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant heralded the bill's passage as a win for transparency and accountability in the Waqf Board's operations, attributing success to prominent national leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-04-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 08:42 IST
The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, through Parliament marks a significant legislative milestone. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his satisfaction, regarding this as a triumph for Bharat's Constitution.

After approval by the Rajya Sabha, the bill passed with supportive votes in the Lok Sabha, where 288 members were in favor while 232 opposed.

Sawant highlighted the bill's role in enhancing transparency and efficient management within the Waqf Board. He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key national figures for their leadership in passing this essential bill.

