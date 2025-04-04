Victory for Bharat: Waqf Bill Passed
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed in Parliament with considerable support, marking a constitutional victory for Bharat. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant heralded the bill's passage as a win for transparency and accountability in the Waqf Board's operations, attributing success to prominent national leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-04-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 08:42 IST
- Country:
- India
The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, through Parliament marks a significant legislative milestone. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his satisfaction, regarding this as a triumph for Bharat's Constitution.
After approval by the Rajya Sabha, the bill passed with supportive votes in the Lok Sabha, where 288 members were in favor while 232 opposed.
Sawant highlighted the bill's role in enhancing transparency and efficient management within the Waqf Board. He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key national figures for their leadership in passing this essential bill.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Encrypted Messaging Apps Challenge Government Transparency
South Korea Awaits Key Constitutional Court Decisions
Young Feminists Demand Transformative Action at CSW69: A Call for Accountability, Inclusion, and Systemic Reform
Sebi Proposes Clarifications to Enhance Equity Holding Transparency
Delhi Assembly Speaker Calls for Accountability Among Bureaucrats