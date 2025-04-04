Victory for Bharat: Waqf Bill Passed

The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, through Parliament marks a significant legislative milestone. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his satisfaction, regarding this as a triumph for Bharat's Constitution.

After approval by the Rajya Sabha, the bill passed with supportive votes in the Lok Sabha, where 288 members were in favor while 232 opposed.

Sawant highlighted the bill's role in enhancing transparency and efficient management within the Waqf Board. He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key national figures for their leadership in passing this essential bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)