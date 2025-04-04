Left Menu

Deadly Dispute: Man Shot in Sultanpur Over Personal Vendetta

A 26-year-old man, Rakesh Vishwakarma, was shot dead in Sultanpur due to personal enmity. The assailants fled after the attack, leaving the victim fatally wounded. Authorities are investigating the case, and several suspects have been detained as the community demands justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 04-04-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:12 IST
In a grim event underscoring escalating local tensions, a 26-year-old man was fatally shot on Thursday night in Sultanpur's Kadipur Kotwali region, allegedly due to a personal vendetta, as confirmed by the police on Friday.

The victim, identified as Rakesh Vishwakarma, was attacked outside his residence after dinner when assailants unexpectedly opened fire. Despite initial efforts to save him, he was declared dead at the Government Medical College following a referral from the local health center due to his critical injuries.

The shooting has prompted a thorough investigation led by Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh, who visited the scene. He confirmed multiple cases against both the victim and attackers, hinting at a long-standing feud. Detentions have been made as the community rallies for accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

