Political Storm Over Kerala's Alleged Payment Scandal

The Kerala Law Minister claims the Serious Fraud Investigation Office's implication of CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, T Veena, in an 'illegal payment' scandal is politically motivated. Despite accusations linked to a private mining firm and her ex-IT company, courts have found no corruption evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-04-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 11:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala political scene witnessed upheaval as the Law Minister P Rajeev dismissed reports naming Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter in an 'illegal payment' scandal as politically driven.

Rajeev highlighted that both vigilance courts and the High Court found no corruption in alleged financial interactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd and Veena's former IT firm, Exalogic.

Despite serious charges, including the SFIO's claims of a vast financial fraud, the courts cleared the state government, fueling speculations on political misuse of investigative agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

