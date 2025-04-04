States Urged to Join Hague Group to Ensure Accountability for Israeli Violations

In a historic move, the Hague Group, a coalition of nations committed to addressing Israel's ongoing violations of international law, was officially established on January 31, 2025. The group's formation marks a decisive step in countering the growing erosion of the international legal framework that upholds human rights and maintains global peace and security. The group's members aim to hold Israel accountable for its actions in Palestine and enforce critical rulings by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The founding members of the Hague Group—Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, Malaysia, Namibia, Senegal, and South Africa—are united by their determination to uphold the principles of international law. The group has already committed to taking significant steps, including abiding by the ICJ's advisory opinion, enforcing arrest warrants against Israeli leaders, and preventing the transfer of arms to Israel, all of which are essential in ending Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and allowing the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination.

At the heart of the Hague Group's mission is the full implementation of the ICJ's July 2024 advisory opinion, which categorically declared that Israel must withdraw unconditionally from the occupied Palestinian territories. This ruling, along with the ICC's efforts to prosecute Israeli officials for alleged war crimes, underscores the urgency of international action in the face of continued Israeli transgressions.

However, the international community's response to Israel's violations has been overwhelmingly tepid, with many states failing to take action despite their legal obligations under international law. The experts behind the formation of the Hague Group have raised concerns that this inaction has allowed Israel to operate with impunity for decades, undermining the very foundations of the multilateral system and international human rights protections.

In their statement, the experts warned that the erosion of the international legal system could have catastrophic consequences if left unchecked. “At this historical crossroads, protecting the international human rights system requires decisive, principled, and concerted action,” the experts declared. “If States fail to act, the multilateral system will be set back decades.”

The group also noted that Israel's behavior since its establishment in 1948 has been marked by a persistent disregard for international law, with violations of human rights and the denial of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination serving as the norm, rather than the exception. The ongoing assault on Palestinians, including violence against civilians and violations of UN resolutions, further highlights the urgent need for accountability.

Since the release of the ICJ's Advisory Opinion, only a few states have taken meaningful action to challenge Israel's actions. Notable efforts include the referral of the Situation of Palestine to the ICC by countries like South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, and Mexico, as well as the initiation of a case by South Africa and Nicaragua at the ICJ. Several countries, such as Ireland, Spain, and Norway, have also recognized Palestinian statehood, revised diplomatic ties with Israel, and supported the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Despite these steps, the experts emphasized that much more needs to be done to protect human rights and preserve multilateralism. They urged other states to join the Hague Group or take similar initiatives to operationalize their commitments to international law. “We strongly encourage other States to join The Hague Group or articulate similar initiatives and operationalize these actions,” the experts stated. “If they no longer want to represent the legal, political, and moral shield of Israeli atrocities, they must act.”

The Hague Group’s work is critical in advancing the cause of Palestinian self-determination, with its commitment to preventing the transfer of military goods to Israel and halting the docking of vessels potentially used to carry weapons. The group's approach is not just a statement of condemnation but a practical effort to hold Israel accountable and end its occupation of Palestinian territories.

The experts concluded by stressing the disproportionate impact of Israel’s violations on vulnerable groups, particularly women and children, in the occupied territories. They emphasized that accountability for these violations is not only necessary to safeguard human rights but is also fundamental to maintaining international peace and security. “All States have an obligation to prevent harm to civilians and ensure the protection of all individuals without discrimination,” they said. “Ensuring accountability for violations is essential to safeguarding fundamental human rights and preserving international peace and security.”

As the Hague Group gains momentum, its members are setting an example of how nations can unite to confront violations of international law and protect the global system of justice. Their actions represent a powerful call for others to follow suit and demonstrate that the international community will no longer turn a blind eye to Israel's violations. The fate of the multilateral system and the future of human rights depend on a united, global response.