Tensions Flare Over Waqf Bill 'Bulldozer' Comment

On Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla responded sternly to Sonia Gandhi's comments regarding the controversial passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, describing her statements as detrimental to the dignity of parliamentary democracy.

Gandhi, during a Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, alleged the bill undermines the Constitution and fosters societal division. Birla countered, noting the rigorous debate that transpired before the bill's approval.

Highlighting a lengthy parliamentary discussion, Birla underscored the legitimacy of the proceedings, challenging the criticism from Gandhi, who currently serves as a Rajya Sabha member.

(With inputs from agencies.)