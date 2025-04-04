Tensions Flare Over Waqf Bill 'Bulldozer' Comment
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticized Sonia Gandhi's remarks on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill being 'bulldozed through,' emphasizing that it undermines parliamentary democracy. Gandhi claimed the bill promotes societal polarization, but Birla highlighted extensive debate and procedure before its passage.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla responded sternly to Sonia Gandhi's comments regarding the controversial passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, describing her statements as detrimental to the dignity of parliamentary democracy.
Gandhi, during a Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, alleged the bill undermines the Constitution and fosters societal division. Birla countered, noting the rigorous debate that transpired before the bill's approval.
Highlighting a lengthy parliamentary discussion, Birla underscored the legitimacy of the proceedings, challenging the criticism from Gandhi, who currently serves as a Rajya Sabha member.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Moves for Privilege Motion Against Rijiju Over Misleading Claims
Controversy in Parliament: Breach of Privilege Notices Against Nadda and Rijiju
Congress Accuses Rijiju of Parliamentary Misconduct Amid Reservation Row
Congress Demands Action Against Rijiju for Misleading Remarks
8.72 lakh properties are under Waqf today from 4.9 lakh in 2004: Rijiju in RS.