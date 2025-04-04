Left Menu

Tensions Flare Over Waqf Bill 'Bulldozer' Comment

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticized Sonia Gandhi's remarks on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill being 'bulldozed through,' emphasizing that it undermines parliamentary democracy. Gandhi claimed the bill promotes societal polarization, but Birla highlighted extensive debate and procedure before its passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:47 IST
Tensions Flare Over Waqf Bill 'Bulldozer' Comment
On Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla responded sternly to Sonia Gandhi's comments regarding the controversial passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, describing her statements as detrimental to the dignity of parliamentary democracy.

Gandhi, during a Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, alleged the bill undermines the Constitution and fosters societal division. Birla countered, noting the rigorous debate that transpired before the bill's approval.

Highlighting a lengthy parliamentary discussion, Birla underscored the legitimacy of the proceedings, challenging the criticism from Gandhi, who currently serves as a Rajya Sabha member.

