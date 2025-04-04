Thailand's Lese Majeste Law Targets American Academic
An American lecturer in Thailand faces charges of insulting the monarchy under the country's strict 'lese majeste' law. The arrest warrant issued against Paul Chambers marks a rare application of this law to a foreigner. The charges stem from an online article he posted last year.
- Country:
- Thailand
In a rare instance of Thailand's 'lese majeste' law being applied to a foreign national, an arrest warrant has been issued for an American academic. The move, involving Paul Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University, was confirmed by both law enforcement and legal representatives.
The charges against Chambers relate to an article he published online last year, although the specifics of the alleged insult remain unclear. Critics argue that this application of the law could adversely affect academic freedom in Thailand.
Thailand's 'lese majeste' laws are notoriously strict, allowing for up to 15-year sentences for defaming the monarchy. This case has drawn international attention, especially from human rights advocates expressing concern over its implications for educators in Thailand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal PM Oli Advocates for Federal Democracy Against Monarchy's Shadow
Nepali Politics: The Debate Over the Monarchy's Return
Tensions Rise as Arrest Warrant Issued for South Sudan's Vice President
International Arrest Warrant Issued for Bosnian Serb Leader
International Arrest Warrant Sought for Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik