Supreme Court Upholds Decision on Electoral Bond Scheme Review

The Supreme Court dismissed a review plea against its decision rejecting petitions to confiscate funds received by political parties under the 2018 electoral bond scheme. The plea claimed the scheme was unconstitutional and sought a court-monitored probe into electoral bonds. The court upheld its previous ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:38 IST
The Supreme Court has dismissed a review plea challenging its decision to reject confiscation of Rs 16,518 crore received by political parties under the 2018 electoral bond scheme. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra concluded the review plea lacked merit.

The plea, filed by Khem Singh Bhati, contested the court's August 2, 2024, judgment that denied a court-monitored inquiry into the funds. Previously, a five-judge Constitution bench chaired by former CJI D Y Chandrachud declared the scheme unconstitutional, prompting debates over transparency in political funding.

Despite the scheme's notification in January 2018 as an alternative to cash donations, it faced criticism for evading financial transparency. The ruling held that the scheme was void since inception, countering previous contentions of legality. Nonetheless, the apex court insisted no need existed for a roving inquiry.

