House Arrest and Religious Tensions: The Mirwaiz Under Scrutiny
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claims he was prevented from offering Friday prayers due to house arrest. He criticized the Waqf Bill as marginalizing, predicting further restrictions on Muslim practices. The authorities' actions have drawn attention to ongoing religious and political tensions.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, has alleged that authorities placed him under house arrest, preventing him from offering Friday prayers.
Addressing his followers on social media platform X, Farooq expressed frustration over being barred from the Jama Masjid once again, attributing this to a recurring 'Jama Masjid phobia' among authorities.
In addition to his personal grievances, Farooq lambasted the newly passed Waqf Bill, claiming it further marginalizes Muslims, and forewarned of impending restrictions requiring permits for basic religious practices.
