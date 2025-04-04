Hungary's Exit from the ICC: A Bold Move by Orban

On Friday, Hungary took a bold step as Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared the nation's exit from the International Criminal Court (ICC). This comes a day after the government signaled its intent to leave the Hague-based tribunal, known for prosecuting war crimes and genocide.

Orban, speaking on state radio, justified Hungary's decision and clarified why the country did not detain Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Budapest, despite an ICC arrest warrant. He stated Hungary's longstanding half-hearted approach to ICC membership, highlighting its belief that the court had become politicized.

Hungary joined the ICC in 2001 but never fully integrated its statute into national law. This stance has drawn criticism from international organizations, with Hungary now set to become the only EU country to abandon the ICC, joining the ranks of the Philippines and Burundi.

(With inputs from agencies.)