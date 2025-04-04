Supreme Court Backs Power Cut Measures for Jharkhand's Ram Navami Procession
The Supreme Court has allowed Jharkhand to cut power supply along religious procession routes to prevent electrocution incidents. This decision reversed a previous high court order, considering safety measures due to past tragedies. The state must ensure minimum disruptions, especially for critical facilities like hospitals during Ram Navami.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:52 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has granted the Jharkhand government permission to cut power supply on routes of the Ram Navami procession to reduce electrocution risks, overturning a prior high court directive.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Jharkhand, highlighted past incidents where 28 people were fatally electrocuted in 2000, underscoring the importance of this preventive measure.
Judges emphasized the need for minimal power cuts, ensuring uninterrupted supply to facilities like hospitals and coordination with local authorities, addressing past complaints of outages during religious events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heathrow Power Supply Crisis: Sub-Station Fire Sparks Concerns
Chhattisgarh's New Coal Mining Boosts Power Supply
Cinema halls in Kashmir now remain open during evenings, G20 meeting happened, Muharram procession took place: Amit Shah in RS.
Nepal Seeks Increased Power Supply from India Amid Surging Summer Demand
Quicker the issue of lack of faith in Election Commission is dealt with, greater chance of saving democracy: Kapil Sibal.