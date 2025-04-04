Left Menu

Supreme Court Backs Power Cut Measures for Jharkhand's Ram Navami Procession

The Supreme Court has allowed Jharkhand to cut power supply along religious procession routes to prevent electrocution incidents. This decision reversed a previous high court order, considering safety measures due to past tragedies. The state must ensure minimum disruptions, especially for critical facilities like hospitals during Ram Navami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has granted the Jharkhand government permission to cut power supply on routes of the Ram Navami procession to reduce electrocution risks, overturning a prior high court directive.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Jharkhand, highlighted past incidents where 28 people were fatally electrocuted in 2000, underscoring the importance of this preventive measure.

Judges emphasized the need for minimal power cuts, ensuring uninterrupted supply to facilities like hospitals and coordination with local authorities, addressing past complaints of outages during religious events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

