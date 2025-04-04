Supreme Court Backs Power Cut Measures for Jharkhand's Ram Navami Procession

The Supreme Court has granted the Jharkhand government permission to cut power supply on routes of the Ram Navami procession to reduce electrocution risks, overturning a prior high court directive.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Jharkhand, highlighted past incidents where 28 people were fatally electrocuted in 2000, underscoring the importance of this preventive measure.

Judges emphasized the need for minimal power cuts, ensuring uninterrupted supply to facilities like hospitals and coordination with local authorities, addressing past complaints of outages during religious events.

