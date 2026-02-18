AI Revolution: Transforming Power Supply Reliability

Artificial Intelligence is poised to significantly improve the reliability and quality of the power supply in the country, according to Central Electricity Authority Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad. During the AI Impact Summit, Prasad highlighted the urgent need for rapid adoption of AI technologies in the power sector.

Prasad outlined the various areas where AI could play a transformative role, including resource adequacy planning, transmission, and distribution network optimization. Despite reaching certain milestones, he stressed that substantial improvements are still necessary.

Additionally, Prasad noted the challenges faced in rural areas concerning power supply reliability and quality, urging for AI integration in processes like tariff determination to prevent delays and unnecessary complications. The power sector, he suggested, stands at the cusp of a major revolution driven by AI innovation.

