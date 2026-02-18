Left Menu

AI Revolution: Transforming Power Supply Reliability

Artificial Intelligence holds the potential to enhance the reliability and quality of power supply in the country, but rapid adoption is essential, according to Central Electricity Authority Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, he emphasized the need for AI in planning, optimization, and addressing rural power supply issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Artificial Intelligence is poised to significantly improve the reliability and quality of the power supply in the country, according to Central Electricity Authority Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad. During the AI Impact Summit, Prasad highlighted the urgent need for rapid adoption of AI technologies in the power sector.

Prasad outlined the various areas where AI could play a transformative role, including resource adequacy planning, transmission, and distribution network optimization. Despite reaching certain milestones, he stressed that substantial improvements are still necessary.

Additionally, Prasad noted the challenges faced in rural areas concerning power supply reliability and quality, urging for AI integration in processes like tariff determination to prevent delays and unnecessary complications. The power sector, he suggested, stands at the cusp of a major revolution driven by AI innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

