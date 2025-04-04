Andhra Pradesh Introduces Innovative Slot Booking for Asset Registration
Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad launched a slot booking system for sub-registrar offices statewide, reducing wait times and streamlining asset registration. Initially operational in 26 districts, the system will expand to 296 offices. Aadhaar authentication and digital signatures enhance security and transparency.
In a significant move to streamline asset registrations, Andhra Pradesh's Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad launched a slot booking system across the state. This system is aimed at reducing wait times at sub-registrar offices, helping citizens complete their transactions more efficiently.
Implemented across 26 district headquarters initially, the initiative is set to expand to 296 sub-registrar offices. Users can now schedule appointments through the official website, a feature that has been well-received in a pilot run at Gandhi Nagar and Kankipadu offices.
The integration with the land database and the requirement for Aadhaar authentication and digital signatures ensures greater transparency and security. For those without appointments, registrations can still be processed after 5 PM, with an additional option for holiday registrations at a special fee.
