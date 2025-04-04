Left Menu

US National Arrested for Trespassing on North Sentinel Island

Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, a 24-year-old US national, was arrested for illegally entering the protected North Sentinel Island. After being produced in court, he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Polyakov's unauthorized entry with offerings for the Sentinelese highlights the ongoing issues with outsider contact with the isolated tribe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:14 IST
US National Arrested for Trespassing on North Sentinel Island
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning breach of protection laws, a 24-year-old United States citizen was recently detained for trespassing on the strictly protected North Sentinel Island. The remote island, home to the Sentinelese tribe, has strict entry prohibitions to safeguard its indigenous population.

Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov was apprehended by the Crime Investigation Department of Andaman and Nicobar Police on March 31. Polyakov, who reached the island's northeastern shore on March 29, attempted to interact with the indigenous tribe by leaving offerings on their beach. However, his actions violated both local and international laws.

Following his arrest, Polyakov faced the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Port Blair, resulting in a 14-day judicial custody. The incident draws parallels to the 2018 case of American missionary John Chau, who faced fatal consequences when he attempted to contact the Sentinelese. Authorities are now coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

