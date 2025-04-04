US National Arrested for Trespassing on North Sentinel Island

In a concerning breach of protection laws, a 24-year-old United States citizen was recently detained for trespassing on the strictly protected North Sentinel Island. The remote island, home to the Sentinelese tribe, has strict entry prohibitions to safeguard its indigenous population.

Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov was apprehended by the Crime Investigation Department of Andaman and Nicobar Police on March 31. Polyakov, who reached the island's northeastern shore on March 29, attempted to interact with the indigenous tribe by leaving offerings on their beach. However, his actions violated both local and international laws.

Following his arrest, Polyakov faced the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Port Blair, resulting in a 14-day judicial custody. The incident draws parallels to the 2018 case of American missionary John Chau, who faced fatal consequences when he attempted to contact the Sentinelese. Authorities are now coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy on the matter.

