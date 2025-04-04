Delhi Braces for Order: Flag Marches and Drones Monitor City After Waqf Bill Passage

The Delhi Police, in collaboration with paramilitary forces, conducted flag marches in sensitive areas like Jamia Nagar following the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill's passage.

To ensure law and order, drones were deployed, and a comprehensive security plan was enacted, with senior officers on high alert across several districts.

The bill, deemed 'historic' by the government but 'anti-Muslim' by opponents, was passed after intense debate in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, prompting heightened vigilance in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)