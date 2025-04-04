Left Menu

Delhi Braces for Order: Flag Marches and Drones Monitor City After Waqf Bill Passage

The Delhi Police and paramilitary forces conducted flag marches and increased security in sensitive areas following the passage of the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Drone surveillance and intensified patrols aimed at maintaining order amid opposition's strong objections calling the bill 'anti-Muslim' and 'unconstitutional'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:15 IST
The Delhi Police, in collaboration with paramilitary forces, conducted flag marches in sensitive areas like Jamia Nagar following the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill's passage.

To ensure law and order, drones were deployed, and a comprehensive security plan was enacted, with senior officers on high alert across several districts.

The bill, deemed 'historic' by the government but 'anti-Muslim' by opponents, was passed after intense debate in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, prompting heightened vigilance in Delhi.

