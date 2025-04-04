Controversial Rifle Sale: U.S. Greenlights Assault Weapons to Israel

The Trump administration has advanced a contentious plan to sell over 20,000 U.S.-made assault rifles to Israel. According to a document viewed by Reuters and a source with knowledge of the situation, the deal was initially delayed by the Biden administration amid fears the weapons could fall into the hands of extremist settlers.

The State Department notified Congress on March 6 about the $24 million transaction, designating the Israeli National Police as the end user, despite concerns of potential misuse. This sale contrasts with the larger scale of ongoing weaponry transactions between Washington and Tel Aviv.

The Biden administration has placed sanctions on individuals and entities involved in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, highlighting an upsurge in settler aggression. This comes as Trump's administration pushes forward with arms deals amidst pressure from Democratic lawmakers for more transparency in these exchanges.

