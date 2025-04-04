Left Menu

Controversial Rifle Sale: U.S. Greenlights Assault Weapons to Israel

The Trump administration has proceeded with a contentious sale of over 20,000 U.S.-made assault rifles to Israel, which was delayed by the Biden administration due to concerns about their potential use by extremist settlements in the West Bank. Despite objections, Congress approved the $24 million deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:33 IST
Controversial Rifle Sale: U.S. Greenlights Assault Weapons to Israel

The Trump administration has advanced a contentious plan to sell over 20,000 U.S.-made assault rifles to Israel. According to a document viewed by Reuters and a source with knowledge of the situation, the deal was initially delayed by the Biden administration amid fears the weapons could fall into the hands of extremist settlers.

The State Department notified Congress on March 6 about the $24 million transaction, designating the Israeli National Police as the end user, despite concerns of potential misuse. This sale contrasts with the larger scale of ongoing weaponry transactions between Washington and Tel Aviv.

The Biden administration has placed sanctions on individuals and entities involved in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, highlighting an upsurge in settler aggression. This comes as Trump's administration pushes forward with arms deals amidst pressure from Democratic lawmakers for more transparency in these exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025