Ministers Discuss Strengthening Science, Education Collaboration

In a significant step towards enhancing collaboration between South Africa's science, technology, and education sectors, Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande and Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane held a high-level meeting to align their departments' efforts in advancing research, technology, and skills development. The key discussions focused on improving coordination in various critical areas such as infrastructure, human resource development, and the implementation of shared projects within universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

The meeting underscored the urgent need for the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI) and the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) to work more closely together to ensure effective integration of research, technological development, and innovation into the country’s post-school education and training system. This collaboration is seen as vital for preparing a skilled workforce that can meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

During the talks, Minister Nzimande highlighted the necessity of aligning the objectives of both departments to create synergies that would ultimately help drive South Africa’s long-term strategic goals for science and technology. Emphasizing the importance of developing a skilled human resource base, Nzimande noted that the integration of advanced research and technical skills into the educational framework would play a pivotal role in positioning South Africa as a leader in science and technology innovation.

“We discussed several critical issues related to science, technology, and innovation, as well as post-school education and training. A major focus was on ensuring greater alignment between the DSTI and DHET in areas like research, infrastructure, technology, and human resources development,” Nzimande stated. “It is essential that we forge stronger partnerships within the academic sector to ensure we cultivate a future-ready workforce.”

The meeting was also an important opportunity for the ministers to reaffirm their commitment to the critical focus areas laid out in the DSTI's Decadal Plan for Science, Technology, and Innovation (2022-2032). This plan serves as a roadmap for the country’s ambitious agenda in advancing research and development, fostering technological innovation, and cultivating an ecosystem that supports skills development and job creation. By securing the backing of other key government departments, the ministers aim to ensure the successful implementation of the initiatives outlined in the Decadal Plan.

A key component of the meeting was also the shared goal of elevating the role of science, technology, and innovation in South Africa’s national development agenda. The DSTI's recently adopted mantra, “Placing Science, Technology and Innovation at the Centre of Government, Education, Industry and Society,” emphasizes the need for these sectors to become the cornerstone of government policy and societal progress. The ministers agreed that greater attention and resources must be directed toward the development of science and innovation, given its potential to fuel economic growth, address societal challenges, and create sustainable job opportunities.

In addition to research and skills development, the two ministers highlighted the importance of facilitating greater access for both departments to national and international platforms. These networks would enable South Africa to engage with global science, technology, and education communities, fostering strategic partnerships that can unlock new opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and growth. The ministers acknowledged the importance of sharing knowledge and insights across sectors and committed to working together to strengthen these collaborative efforts.

To ensure the progress of the initiatives discussed, the ministers agreed to establish an inter-departmental committee that will coordinate joint projects and oversee ongoing collaboration between the DSTI and DHET. This committee will serve as the key body responsible for monitoring the implementation of the shared goals and ensuring that the departments are aligned in their efforts.

Both ministers expressed their enthusiasm for the next phase of collaboration and have already planned a follow-up meeting to review the progress of the commitments made during the talks. They also expressed confidence that their continued engagement would pave the way for a more integrated and effective approach to addressing South Africa's challenges in education, science, and technology.

“The meeting was very productive and cordial, and we are committed to ensuring that our departments continue to work closely together,” Minister Nzimande concluded. The next follow-up session will be a key moment to assess the outcomes and take action on the commitments made to drive the country’s science and education sectors forward.

Through this strengthened partnership between the DSTI and DHET, South Africa aims to unlock new avenues for growth, innovation, and economic development, ultimately positioning the country as a leader in the global knowledge economy.