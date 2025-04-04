Congress Prepares Legal Battle Against Waqf Amendment Bill
The Congress plans to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Supreme Court, asserting it is unconstitutional and alleging it targets minorities. Passed after heated debates in Parliament, the Bill received mixed support. The opposition contends this move is part of broader ideological assaults by the government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:30 IST
The Indian National Congress announced on Friday its intention to challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Supreme Court, questioning its constitutionality after Parliament approved it amid sharp opposition.
The Bill, passed after intense debates, has been criticized for purportedly targeting minority communities, with the Congress accusing the Modi government of disregarding constitutional principles.
Despite the heated discussions, the Waqf Amendment received support in both houses, although with significant opposition, signaling a complex legislative battle ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
