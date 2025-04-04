Left Menu

Myanmar Agrees to Repatriation of 180,000 Rohingya: A Step Forward?

Myanmar announced that 180,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are eligible to return, signaling a potential breakthrough in repatriation. However, dissatisfaction remains among the Rohingya community, with demands for citizenship and rights for all refugees. The announcement follows years of stalled negotiations and challenges in refugee repatriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:33 IST
Myanmar Agrees to Repatriation of 180,000 Rohingya: A Step Forward?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar has signaled a potential breakthrough in the long-stalled repatriation of Rohingya refugees. Following a meeting in Bangkok, the country confirmed that 180,000 Rohingya currently residing in Bangladesh are eligible to return to Myanmar.

The announcement comes after years of negotiations and amid ongoing challenges facing the approximately one million Rohingya living in camps in southeastern Bangladesh. Besides the new eligibility declaration, Myanmar has committed to expediting the verification process for an additional 550,000 names.

Despite this progress, many Rohingya express disappointment, emphasizing the need for full citizenship and rights. Previous repatriation attempts stalled due to fears of prosecution and lack of guaranteed rights, making the current development a cautious relief and a larger call for inclusive solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

