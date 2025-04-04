Myanmar Agrees to Repatriation of 180,000 Rohingya: A Step Forward?

Myanmar has signaled a potential breakthrough in the long-stalled repatriation of Rohingya refugees. Following a meeting in Bangkok, the country confirmed that 180,000 Rohingya currently residing in Bangladesh are eligible to return to Myanmar.

The announcement comes after years of negotiations and amid ongoing challenges facing the approximately one million Rohingya living in camps in southeastern Bangladesh. Besides the new eligibility declaration, Myanmar has committed to expediting the verification process for an additional 550,000 names.

Despite this progress, many Rohingya express disappointment, emphasizing the need for full citizenship and rights. Previous repatriation attempts stalled due to fears of prosecution and lack of guaranteed rights, making the current development a cautious relief and a larger call for inclusive solutions.

