Maharashtra's Strong Stance Against Bishnoi Gang Expansion

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is seeking to expand its extortion network in Maharashtra. Despite recent arrests and threats to Bollywood star Salman Khan, government officials assert their preparedness to counter gang activities. The Mumbai police have apprehended suspects, though their gang affiliation remains unconfirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an effort to stymie the expansion of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Maharashtra government has declared its preparedness to combat the group's extortion activities, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam stated on Friday.

The minister was questioned about heightened police security for Bollywood star Salman Khan, who has previously received threats from the gang. Kadam reassured that Khan already has adequate police protection in place.

Amid the crackdown, the Mumbai police's crime branch arrested five men and seized weapons in Andheri on Saturday. However, officials have yet to confirm whether these individuals are linked to the Bishnoi gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

