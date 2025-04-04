Prince Andrew's Clandestine Communication Channel with China's Xi Jinping Uncovered

The intricate communications between Britain's Prince Andrew and Chinese President Xi Jinping have come under scrutiny through recently unveiled court documents. These suggest that Andrew dispatched annual birthday notes to Xi as part of a strategic channel to bolster his entrepreneurial initiative, Pitch@Palace.

The revelation emerged amid the ongoing legal battle involving Yang Tengbo, a Chinese businessman described as a close associate of Andrew. Yang, contesting his ban from Britain due to espionage accusations, insists on his innocence, with documents showing that Buckingham Palace was aware of Andrew's communication efforts.

Further, Andrew's discussions about financial initiatives with King Charles have surfaced, although Yang was not allegedly mentioned. The Prince, facing diminishing royal duties since 2022 following controversies, remains a center of complex international connections under heightened scrutiny.

