Left Menu

Prince Andrew's Clandestine Communication Channel with China's Xi Jinping Uncovered

Britain's Prince Andrew maintained secretive communication with China's President Xi Jinping through birthday letters to bolster his Pitch@Palace initiative. The revelation emerged from court documents linked to Chinese businessman Yang Tengbo, accused of espionage, prompting discussions on royal international relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 23:09 IST
Prince Andrew's Clandestine Communication Channel with China's Xi Jinping Uncovered
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The intricate communications between Britain's Prince Andrew and Chinese President Xi Jinping have come under scrutiny through recently unveiled court documents. These suggest that Andrew dispatched annual birthday notes to Xi as part of a strategic channel to bolster his entrepreneurial initiative, Pitch@Palace.

The revelation emerged amid the ongoing legal battle involving Yang Tengbo, a Chinese businessman described as a close associate of Andrew. Yang, contesting his ban from Britain due to espionage accusations, insists on his innocence, with documents showing that Buckingham Palace was aware of Andrew's communication efforts.

Further, Andrew's discussions about financial initiatives with King Charles have surfaced, although Yang was not allegedly mentioned. The Prince, facing diminishing royal duties since 2022 following controversies, remains a center of complex international connections under heightened scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025