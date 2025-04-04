NIA Arrests Key Assailant in PFI-Orchestrated RSS Leader Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully arrested the primary suspect linked to the 2022 murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan in Kerala's Palakkad. This marks a significant development in the high-profile case that involved the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The apprehended suspect, identified as Shamnad E K alias Shamnad Illikkal, had been evading law enforcement for three years. He was under the guise of a concealed identity and reportedly aided by the PFI. Authorities arrested him in Ernakulam after persistent efforts by NIA's specialized Absconder Tracking Team.

NIA investigations disclose that the murder was part of a larger conspiracy by PFI leaders to incite communal violence. By allegedly radicalizing vulnerable youth and training recruits in arms, PFI purportedly aimed to establish Islamic rule in India by 2047. So far, NIA has chargesheeted 63 individuals in the ongoing investigation.

