Record-Breaking Spending Shatters Precedents in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

Billionaires such as Elon Musk and George Soros contributed to over USD 100 million spent on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race where Democratic-backed Susan Crawford won. This unprecedented spending level is double the previous record and reflects the growing significance of state court races in crucial policy battles.

In an unprecedented move, spending in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race soared past USD 100 million, setting a new record for court races in the United States. Billionaires, including Elon Musk and George Soros, were among notable contributors, according to a report from the Brennan Center for Law.

The election, clinched by Democratic-backed candidate Susan Crawford, highlighted the shifting dynamics and heightened stakes of judicial races. It doubled the prior record set in 2023 for the same court, reflecting the race's pivotal role in determining the ideological control in the battleground state.

Despite significant financial backing and endorsements, including from ex-President Donald Trump, Crawford's opponent, Brad Schimel, fell short. The election's outcome has kept the Wisconsin Supreme Court under a liberal majority, poised to tackle high-profile legal issues such as abortion rights and congressional redistricting in the future.

