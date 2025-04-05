Controversy Erupts Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill Protest in Muzaffarnagar

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have taken action against 24 individuals who protested against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 by wearing black badges. Each has been asked to furnish bonds worth Rs 2 lakh, signaling stringent measures against public dissent.

City Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat revealed that notices were served following the identification of individuals through CCTV footage. These individuals engaged in protests during the last Friday prayers of Ramzan on March 28.

While protesters claim their actions were a democratic expression, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized that the Bill, passed in both houses of Parliament, aims to streamline Waqf property management rather than alienate Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)