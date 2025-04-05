Left Menu

Unveiling the Saboteurs: Inside Russia's Alleged Parcel Plot

A suspected plot orchestrated by Russian intelligence allegedly involved explosive-laden parcels dispatched across Europe. The plot targeted courier depots in Britain, Germany, and Poland. Polish investigations unveiled homemade devices camouflaged with everyday items, highlighting Russia's GRU's involvement in a supposed sabotage campaign amidst rising tensions from the Ukraine conflict.

Updated: 05-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:32 IST
In a startling revelation, a suspected Russian sabotage plot was unearthed by Polish investigations, implicating explosive parcels across Europe. The plot, reportedly coordinated by Russia's GRU, aimed at courier depots in Britain, Germany, and Poland last summer.

Utilizing a mix of fake cosmetics, massage pillows, and incendiary devices, these parcels bore the hallmark of Russian intelligence's clandestine operations. They allegedly served as a prelude to more extensive plans targeting global air cargo routes, inciting widespread concern over security threats.

Despite denials and claims of misinformation by the Kremlin, this revelation showcases Russia's alleged hybrid warfare tactics against pro-Ukraine states and raises significant security alarms across the European Union.

