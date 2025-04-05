In a startling revelation, a suspected Russian sabotage plot was unearthed by Polish investigations, implicating explosive parcels across Europe. The plot, reportedly coordinated by Russia's GRU, aimed at courier depots in Britain, Germany, and Poland last summer.

Utilizing a mix of fake cosmetics, massage pillows, and incendiary devices, these parcels bore the hallmark of Russian intelligence's clandestine operations. They allegedly served as a prelude to more extensive plans targeting global air cargo routes, inciting widespread concern over security threats.

Despite denials and claims of misinformation by the Kremlin, this revelation showcases Russia's alleged hybrid warfare tactics against pro-Ukraine states and raises significant security alarms across the European Union.

