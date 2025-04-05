Netanyahu's Unplanned White House Visit Amid Tariff Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled for an unexpected meeting at the White House on Monday. He will engage in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding newly imposed tariffs, according to three Israeli officials.

The visit, initially revealed by Axios, would mark Netanyahu as the first foreign leader to negotiate tariffs in person with Trump. Although Netanyahu's office has not officially confirmed the meeting, it is expected to cover broader topics such as Iran and Israel's confrontation with Hamas in Gaza.

The surprise invitation followed a Thursday phone call, with Netanyahu in Hungary, where he expressed concerns about Trump's sweeping tariff policy. The plan includes a 17% tariff on certain Israeli exports, which could affect machinery and medical equipment, raising stakes given the U.S.-Israel trade history.

