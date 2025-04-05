Left Menu

The Chessboard Killer: Confessions of a Prolific Russian Murderer

Alexander Pichushkin, a Russian serial killer jailed for life, is prepared to confess to 11 more murders. Known as 'the chessboard killer,' he targeted vulnerable groups in Moscow. Pichushkin claimed responsibility for 63 murders, but was only convicted of 48. Conviction for additional murders could make him Russia's second most prolific serial killer.

  • Country:
  • Russia

Alexander Pichushkin, infamously known as 'the chessboard killer,' has indicated his readiness to confess to 11 more murders according to Russia's penal service. Already serving a life sentence for the murder of 48 individuals, Pichushkin's potential new confessions could further solidify his notorious status.

Pichushkin targeted the vulnerable, including homeless individuals and the elderly, in the vicinity of Bitsevsky Park. His gruesome activities spanned from 1992 to 2006, leaving a trail of tragedy through Southern Moscow.

Holding an ambition to fill a chessboard's 64 squares with victims, the Russian media labeled him aptly. If his confessions are validated, he could rival Mikhail Popkov's grim record. This new chapter in his life and death serial narrations unveils further complexities of Pichushkin's morbid legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

