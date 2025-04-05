Left Menu

Market Speaks: China's Rebuke Against Trump's Tariffs

China rebukes U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, urging equal-footed consultation. China's retaliation includes levies on U.S. goods and export curbs, escalating the trade war. Hong Kong remains committed to free trade. Global markets react negatively, with major declines in stock indices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:02 IST
Market Speaks: China's Rebuke Against Trump's Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff measures, emphasizing that the 'market has spoken' against them, and urged Washington for equal-footed negotiations after global markets reacted adversely.

Several Chinese industry associations expressed unity in seeking alternative markets, highlighting potential inflation hikes in the U.S. Hong Kong, balancing its stance, decided against imposing separate measures, maintaining its commitment to a free and open market.

Amid escalating tensions, Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods have increased significantly, provoking China's retaliatory tariffs and contributing to significant global market declines. Industry leaders call for resolve through international cooperation and adherence to multilateral trade norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025