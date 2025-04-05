Delhi High Court Dismisses Woman's Contempt Plea with Costs

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a woman's plea seeking contempt action against her estranged husband while imposing Rs 50,000 in costs. The court found no merit in her petition and criticized her role in provoking the husband during visitation rights disputes.

The court noted that the woman failed to submit video evidence with her petition but later reviewed it on her laptop. The footage showed that the woman and those with her were provoking the husband and mocking the visitation process.

With the costs imposed, half will be paid to the husband and the rest to the Delhi High Court Advocates Welfare Fund. The court clarified no ruling required the husband to cover visitation venue expenses and upheld the visitation rights without stipulating additional costs.

