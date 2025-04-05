Left Menu

Cambodia's Naval Base Expansion: Strategic Outpost or Open Alliance?

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet presided over the expansion of Ream Naval Base, believed by the US to be a Chinese strategic outpost. Despite denials, China-Cambodia military cooperation raises strategic concerns. Cambodia aims to display openness, inviting Japanese vessels to counter perceptions of China's exclusive military use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sihanoukvile | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:11 IST
Cambodia's Naval Base Expansion: Strategic Outpost or Open Alliance?
Hun Manet Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet, officially opened an expansion at the Ream Naval Base on Saturday, escalating regional strategic concerns. Analysts and the US government suspect the development might extend China's military influence, a claim Cambodia denies.

The expansion, which includes a new pier and dry dock, is seen as a move by Cambodia to leverage its relationship with China. Notably, Cambodian officials stress that the base remains open to naval exercises with other friendly countries, contradicting accusations of exclusivity in favor of China.

Observers view Cambodia's plans to host a Japanese vessel as a strategic demonstration of openness to international partnerships beyond China. This move comes amidst prior uneasy revelations about China's potential long-term ambitions for the base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025