The Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet, officially opened an expansion at the Ream Naval Base on Saturday, escalating regional strategic concerns. Analysts and the US government suspect the development might extend China's military influence, a claim Cambodia denies.

The expansion, which includes a new pier and dry dock, is seen as a move by Cambodia to leverage its relationship with China. Notably, Cambodian officials stress that the base remains open to naval exercises with other friendly countries, contradicting accusations of exclusivity in favor of China.

Observers view Cambodia's plans to host a Japanese vessel as a strategic demonstration of openness to international partnerships beyond China. This move comes amidst prior uneasy revelations about China's potential long-term ambitions for the base.

