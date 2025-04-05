Left Menu

Intruder Foiled: Tensions Rise Along India-Pakistan Border

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF troops along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu. The incident prompted a strong protest from the BSF to Pakistan Rangers, and a flag meeting was conducted. The deceased is estimated to be 35 years old, with no incriminating items found on him.

In a significant development along the India-Pakistan border, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu shot dead a Pakistani intruder, effectively foiling an infiltration attempt. According to a BSF spokesperson, the incident took place on the night of April 4-5 in the Abdullian area of the R S Pura sector.

The BSF troops observed suspicious activity when an unidentified individual attempted to cross the International Border. Despite warnings, the intruder continued to advance, prompting the troops to open fire, resulting in the individual's death. Efforts are underway to determine the identity and intent of the deceased.

A flag meeting was convened with the Pakistan Rangers, where the BSF lodged a formal protest. The Pakistani side, however, refused to accept the body, which was subsequently sent for post-mortem examination. The intruder, estimated to be around 35, was not carrying any incriminating materials.

