Modi Presses for Tamil Rights in Talks with Sri Lankan President

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to fulfill the aspirations of Sri Lanka's Tamil community, emphasizing the importance of implementing the 13th Amendment to the constitution. Separate discussions with Tamil leaders reaffirmed India's support for Tamil well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:59 IST
In a pivotal meeting, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to address the long-standing demands of the Tamil community by fully implementing the 13th Amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution, which promises devolution of power.

During their comprehensive discussions, Modi emphasized the necessity for Colombo to conduct provincial council elections, a crucial step in meeting Tamil aspirations. This dialogue was part of Modi's broader diplomatic visit to Sri Lanka following his attendance at the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok.

In parallel, the Indian Prime Minister engaged with Tamil leaders from Sri Lanka's Northern and Eastern provinces, reiterating India's unwavering commitment to supporting the Tamil community's well-being. Modi's continued focus on Tamil rights highlights the geopolitical importance of regional stability and ethnic reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

