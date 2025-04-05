Left Menu

School Chairman Arrested for Objectionable WhatsApp Status After Clergy Attack

Akhilesh Maben, chairman of a private school in Jabalpur, was arrested in Kerala for posting an objectionable video on WhatsApp related to an attack on two Christian priests. The incident has sparked tensions between communities and prompted demands for swift legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 05-04-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 19:15 IST
School Chairman Arrested for Objectionable WhatsApp Status After Clergy Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The chairman of a private school in Jabalpur, Akhilesh Maben, was arrested in Kochi for posting an objectionable WhatsApp status following an attack on two Christian priests. The arrest was made with the assistance of the Airport Authority of India, area City Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Gothariya confirmed.

The status allegedly contained statements that hurt religious sentiments and fostered community tensions, according to additional superintendent of police Samar Verma. Maben's arrest highlights the sensitive nature of religious disagreements in the region, further complicated by allegations of conversion activities.

The controversy erupted after two priests were attacked by rightwing activists at a Jabalpur police station. The lack of arrests in connection to the attack has drawn attention, with various organizations calling for swift justice. Meanwhile, Maben is expected to return to Jabalpur for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025