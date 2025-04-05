School Chairman Arrested for Objectionable WhatsApp Status After Clergy Attack

The chairman of a private school in Jabalpur, Akhilesh Maben, was arrested in Kochi for posting an objectionable WhatsApp status following an attack on two Christian priests. The arrest was made with the assistance of the Airport Authority of India, area City Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Gothariya confirmed.

The status allegedly contained statements that hurt religious sentiments and fostered community tensions, according to additional superintendent of police Samar Verma. Maben's arrest highlights the sensitive nature of religious disagreements in the region, further complicated by allegations of conversion activities.

The controversy erupted after two priests were attacked by rightwing activists at a Jabalpur police station. The lack of arrests in connection to the attack has drawn attention, with various organizations calling for swift justice. Meanwhile, Maben is expected to return to Jabalpur for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)