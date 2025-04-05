Crackdown in Karachi: Afghan Repatriation Operation Underway
The Pakistani authorities in Karachi have detained approximately 300 illegal Afghan nationals as part of a large-scale operation to repatriate them. The initiative targets over 16,000 undocumented individuals. While some voluntarily leave, others face an uncertain future. Human rights experts have urged Pakistan to halt the repatriation plan.
Authorities in Karachi have detained around 300 undocumented Afghan nationals, moving them to a holding camp for repatriation. This action is part of a broader initiative to address the issue of illegal immigration in the city.
According to South Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza, those with Proof of Registration (POR) cards have been released, while individuals holding soon-to-expire Afghan Citizenship Cards (ACC) or no documentation at all are being targeted. Approximately 16,138 individuals are affected by this operation, as per official data.
Residents in Afghan Basti are on edge, fearing sudden apprehension as officials actively conduct daily searches. Many Afghans have already returned to their homeland or relocated to other countries, with about 250 families closing their businesses in Karachi. Pakistani authorities stress that their operation only targets undocumented Afghans after the deadline set for March 31.
