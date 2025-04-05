Beed Mosque Blast: UAPA Invoked in Maharashtra

Authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district have invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Vijay Rama Gavhane, 22, and Shriram Ashok Sagde, 24. The pair were arrested in connection to an explosion at a mosque in Ardha Masla village, an event that transpired on March 30 during Eid-ul-Fitr festivities.

No injuries were reported in the blast, although the mosque's internal structure sustained damage. Initially, the police had invoked various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, focusing on acts meant to insult religious sentiments.

Subsequent investigations led police to apply UAPA sections that address terrorist acts and their associated penalties, making bail a challenging prospect for the accused, who remain in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)