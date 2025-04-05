Left Menu

Beed Mosque Blast: UAPA Invoked in Maharashtra

Police in Maharashtra's Beed district applied the UAPA against two men in the Beed mosque blast case. The incident occurred during a procession, damaging the mosque structure. Initially registered under BNS sections, the case now includes charges under stringent UAPA sections related to terrorist acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:47 IST
Beed Mosque Blast: UAPA Invoked in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district have invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Vijay Rama Gavhane, 22, and Shriram Ashok Sagde, 24. The pair were arrested in connection to an explosion at a mosque in Ardha Masla village, an event that transpired on March 30 during Eid-ul-Fitr festivities.

No injuries were reported in the blast, although the mosque's internal structure sustained damage. Initially, the police had invoked various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, focusing on acts meant to insult religious sentiments.

Subsequent investigations led police to apply UAPA sections that address terrorist acts and their associated penalties, making bail a challenging prospect for the accused, who remain in police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025