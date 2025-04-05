Teen Heist: From Sultan Puri to Manali at Gunpoint

Delhi Police have apprehended four teenagers and detained two minors following an armed robbery of a grocery shop owner in Sultan Puri.

The suspects, aged 18 to 19, and from Mangolpuri, targeted the shop to finance a planned trip to Manali. Multiple raids facilitated their arrest.

Authorities are pursuing further leads to uncover accomplices and recover remaining stolen goods. Noteworthy is that one of the accused, Vikas, has a prior criminal record.

(With inputs from agencies.)