Teen Heist: From Sultan Puri to Manali at Gunpoint

Four teenagers and two minors were detained by Delhi Police for robbing a grocery shop owner at gunpoint in Sultan Puri. The crime aimed to fund a trip to Manali. Raids in Mangolpuri and Sultan Puri led to the arrests. Further investigations are ongoing to trace other suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended four teenagers and detained two minors following an armed robbery of a grocery shop owner in Sultan Puri.

The suspects, aged 18 to 19, and from Mangolpuri, targeted the shop to finance a planned trip to Manali. Multiple raids facilitated their arrest.

Authorities are pursuing further leads to uncover accomplices and recover remaining stolen goods. Noteworthy is that one of the accused, Vikas, has a prior criminal record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

