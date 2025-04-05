Left Menu

Daring Daylight Attack: Delhi Property Dealer's Car Set Ablaze Amidst Debt Dispute

In a brazen daylight attack in East Delhi, assailants fired shots and set a property dealer's car on fire in an attempt to recover a debt. The dealer, Sanjay Tosh, was targeted due to an alleged unpaid amount. Police are investigating to apprehend the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:07 IST
Daring Daylight Attack: Delhi Property Dealer's Car Set Ablaze Amidst Debt Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a property dealer's car was set on fire outside his office in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar as part of an attempt to recover an alleged debt. The incident took place on Saturday, targeting Sanjay Tosh while he was at home.

The assailants, reportedly acting to intimidate Tosh, were on bikes when they assaulted the car, breaking its windows with stones before igniting it with petrol. An eyewitness, Md Zaid, recounted that the attackers also fired shots as a warning.

The police are investigating, having recovered significant evidence including a note addressed to Tosh, demanding repayment or cessation of his gambling business. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to track down the perpetrators involved in this daring daylight attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025