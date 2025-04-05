Daring Daylight Attack: Delhi Property Dealer's Car Set Ablaze Amidst Debt Dispute

In a shocking turn of events, a property dealer's car was set on fire outside his office in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar as part of an attempt to recover an alleged debt. The incident took place on Saturday, targeting Sanjay Tosh while he was at home.

The assailants, reportedly acting to intimidate Tosh, were on bikes when they assaulted the car, breaking its windows with stones before igniting it with petrol. An eyewitness, Md Zaid, recounted that the attackers also fired shots as a warning.

The police are investigating, having recovered significant evidence including a note addressed to Tosh, demanding repayment or cessation of his gambling business. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to track down the perpetrators involved in this daring daylight attack.

