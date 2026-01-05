Tragic Loss of Nikitha Godishala: Calls for Justice and Repatriation

The tragic death of Nikitha Godishala, a 27-year-old data analyst residing in the US, has prompted her family to demand justice and the swift repatriation of her remains. Nikitha was found deceased with stab wounds in the Maryland apartment of her former roommate, Arjun Sharma.

Arjun Sharma, now wanted for first and second-degree murder charges, reportedly fled to India following the incident. The US police are actively pursuing his arrest, while Nikitha's father, Anand Godisala, has called for severe punishment for the suspect, whom he clarified was not his daughter's ex-boyfriend.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy is coordinating with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs for the repatriation. Nikitha's recent accolades in her professional career and her family's grief have captured the attention of local and international authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)