Left Menu

Tragic Loss of Nikitha Godishala: Calls for Justice and Repatriation

Nikitha Godishala, a data analyst in the US, was found dead, leading her family to seek justice and repatriation of her body. Her alleged killer, former roommate Arjun Sharma, is suspected to have fled to India. Authorities are coordinating efforts to return her remains and arrest Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:02 IST
Tragic Loss of Nikitha Godishala: Calls for Justice and Repatriation
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of Nikitha Godishala, a 27-year-old data analyst residing in the US, has prompted her family to demand justice and the swift repatriation of her remains. Nikitha was found deceased with stab wounds in the Maryland apartment of her former roommate, Arjun Sharma.

Arjun Sharma, now wanted for first and second-degree murder charges, reportedly fled to India following the incident. The US police are actively pursuing his arrest, while Nikitha's father, Anand Godisala, has called for severe punishment for the suspect, whom he clarified was not his daughter's ex-boyfriend.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy is coordinating with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs for the repatriation. Nikitha's recent accolades in her professional career and her family's grief have captured the attention of local and international authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial US Military Raid in Venezuela: Global Reactions and Consequences

Controversial US Military Raid in Venezuela: Global Reactions and Consequenc...

 Global
2
Power Politics: Reigniting Chaos in Berlin

Power Politics: Reigniting Chaos in Berlin

 Global
3
Ambedkar's Plan to Empower Marathi Manoos in Mumbai

Ambedkar's Plan to Empower Marathi Manoos in Mumbai

 India
4
Oil Giants Clash with Trump Over Venezuela Strategy

Oil Giants Clash with Trump Over Venezuela Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026