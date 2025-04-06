Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Raises Alarm Over DMF Fund Misuse

A parliamentary panel has raised concerns regarding the misuse of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds in several states. The funds, intended for the welfare of mining-affected areas, have reportedly been diverted to unauthorized uses. Authorities have been urged to penalize such diversions to uphold the mining act's objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 10:16 IST
Parliamentary Panel Raises Alarm Over DMF Fund Misuse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has sounded the alarm about the misappropriation of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds across various Indian states. These funds are supposed to support communities affected by mining operations but have allegedly been used for unauthorized purposes.

The DMF, a statutory fund under the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY), is designed to ensure fair distribution of resources. However, according to the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel, there have been numerous incidents where DMF money has been rerouted to state treasuries, Chief Ministers' Relief Funds, and other state-level schemes.

The committee criticized these actions as violations of the mining act, emphasizing that they undermine the DMF's primary purpose. The panel recommended penalties for inappropriate transfers, stressing the importance of adhering to the fund's original mandate. Currently, DMFs operate in 645 districts across 23 states, with substantial funds collected and numerous projects approved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025