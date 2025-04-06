Tragedy Behind Bars: Palestinian Teen's Death Sparks Outrage

Starvation is suspected to be the primary cause of death for 17-year-old Palestinian Walid Ahmad, who died in an Israeli prison without charges after six months in custody. An Israeli doctor, Dr. Daniel Solomon, observed the autopsy, revealing extreme malnutrition and potential medical neglect.

Ahmad's death has brought to light the purported conditions within Israeli prisons, raising concerns over the treatment of Palestinian detainees. Rights groups have documented abuse and neglect, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict following Hamas' recent attacks. The Israeli prison service claims basic rights for prisoners, though contradicting reports suggest otherwise.

Despite Israel's investigation into Ahmad's death, questions remain about accountability and the circumstances leading to his severe health decline. Ahmad's family continues to demand his body be returned for burial, pushing for clarity and justice in a complex and increasingly fraught situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)