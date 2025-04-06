Left Menu

Tragedy Behind Bars: Palestinian Teen's Death Sparks Outrage

A Palestinian teenager, Walid Ahmad, died from severe malnutrition in an Israeli prison after being held without charge. The autopsy, observed by Dr. Daniel Solomon, indicated starvation and inflammation-related conditions contributed to his death. Rights groups cite widespread abuse in Israeli prisons amidst growing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 06-04-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 11:55 IST
Starvation is suspected to be the primary cause of death for 17-year-old Palestinian Walid Ahmad, who died in an Israeli prison without charges after six months in custody. An Israeli doctor, Dr. Daniel Solomon, observed the autopsy, revealing extreme malnutrition and potential medical neglect.

Ahmad's death has brought to light the purported conditions within Israeli prisons, raising concerns over the treatment of Palestinian detainees. Rights groups have documented abuse and neglect, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict following Hamas' recent attacks. The Israeli prison service claims basic rights for prisoners, though contradicting reports suggest otherwise.

Despite Israel's investigation into Ahmad's death, questions remain about accountability and the circumstances leading to his severe health decline. Ahmad's family continues to demand his body be returned for burial, pushing for clarity and justice in a complex and increasingly fraught situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

