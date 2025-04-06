Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill Passes Amidst Political Tension
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, received parliamentary approval amid opposition from Congress and allegations of targeting Muslims. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini supports the bill, arguing it's beneficial for Muslims. The BJP claims it ensures proper asset use, while the opposition calls it unconstitutional and corporative.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized on Sunday that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill serves the interests of Muslims, rejecting Congress's opposition, which he claims arises from financial fears. Speaking at an event marking BJP's 46th foundation day in Panchkula, Saini argued that the amendment supports the Waqf's cause.
Addressing attendees at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, party president J P Nadda stated that the central government aims to ensure Waqf Boards operate within legal frameworks to benefit education, healthcare, and employment for the Muslim community. The legislation was passed after extensive debates in both houses of Parliament.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, sanctioned by a significant majority in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, faced opposition from the Congress and allied parties, who claimed it unconstitutionally targets Muslim properties. The opposition argued the bill paves the way for property takeovers by corporations.

