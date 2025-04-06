Left Menu

Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill Passes Amidst Political Tension

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, received parliamentary approval amid opposition from Congress and allegations of targeting Muslims. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini supports the bill, arguing it's beneficial for Muslims. The BJP claims it ensures proper asset use, while the opposition calls it unconstitutional and corporative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:53 IST
Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill Passes Amidst Political Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized on Sunday that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill serves the interests of Muslims, rejecting Congress's opposition, which he claims arises from financial fears. Speaking at an event marking BJP's 46th foundation day in Panchkula, Saini argued that the amendment supports the Waqf's cause.

Addressing attendees at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, party president J P Nadda stated that the central government aims to ensure Waqf Boards operate within legal frameworks to benefit education, healthcare, and employment for the Muslim community. The legislation was passed after extensive debates in both houses of Parliament.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, sanctioned by a significant majority in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, faced opposition from the Congress and allied parties, who claimed it unconstitutionally targets Muslim properties. The opposition argued the bill paves the way for property takeovers by corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025