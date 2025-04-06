Left Menu

Protecting the Forgotten: Significance of the Waqf Amendment Act

Madan Rathore emphasizes the misuse of Waqf Board lands by 'musclemen' building hotels, leaving poor Muslims disadvantaged. The Waqf (Amendment) Act aims to secure their rights by mandating registration of properties. Despite increased land holdings, Waqf's income has stagnated, raising concerns about mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:07 IST
Protecting the Forgotten: Significance of the Waqf Amendment Act
Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore has voiced concerns over the misuse of Waqf Board land, revealing that while wealthy 'musclemen' constructed hotels, many impoverished Muslims resorted to repairing punctures to earn a living.

Rathore highlighted the importance of the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, which mandates registration of Waqf properties, ensuring they remain under board control and benefits reach the rightful communities, including women.

He noted that despite the Waqf Board's land holdings doubling since 2006, from 4 lakh to 8 lakh acres, the income has only marginally increased, alleging misuse of resources by powerful entities, depriving the needy of assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025