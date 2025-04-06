Protecting the Forgotten: Significance of the Waqf Amendment Act

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore has voiced concerns over the misuse of Waqf Board land, revealing that while wealthy 'musclemen' constructed hotels, many impoverished Muslims resorted to repairing punctures to earn a living.

Rathore highlighted the importance of the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, which mandates registration of Waqf properties, ensuring they remain under board control and benefits reach the rightful communities, including women.

He noted that despite the Waqf Board's land holdings doubling since 2006, from 4 lakh to 8 lakh acres, the income has only marginally increased, alleging misuse of resources by powerful entities, depriving the needy of assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)